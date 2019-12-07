Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Albert Huggins didn’t last long in New England.

The Patriots are waiving the undrafted rookie defensive tackle in order to re-sign kicker Nick Folk, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Saturday morning.

Folk rejoins the team following a one-game absence. The 34-year-old was released last week after undergoing an emergency appendectomy and replaced by Kai Forbath. The Patriots waived Forbath on Monday and claimed Huggins off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles.

New England operated without a kicker in all three practices this week, biding their time as Folk healed after unsuccessfully attempting to claim rookie kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers. Had Folk not returned to full health by Saturday, the team likely would have re-signed Forbath.

Folk has appeared in three games for the Patriots this season, going 7-for-9 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 on extra points.

The 10-2 Patriots will host the 8-4 Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

