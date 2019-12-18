Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The playoff picture very much is coming into focus.

With 15 weeks of football behind us, eight teams have secured playoff berths, with four more left up for grabs between the two conferences. And in Week 16, there’s a nice mixture of both lopsided and even matchups, with plenty at stake over the weekend.

Some lines of note this week are the New England Patriots and their stagnant offense as a 6.5-point favorite over the Buffalo Bills. The Miami Dolphins also are favorites in their tilt, a home meeting with an equally dreadful Cincinnati Bengals team.

Here are the betting lines for Week 16, via Odds Shark:

Texans at Buccaneers +3

Bills at Patriots -6.5

Rams at 49ers -6.5

Saints at Titans +3

Jaguars at Falcons -7.5

Ravens at Browns +10.5

Panthers at Colts -7

Bengals at Dolphins -1

Steelers at Jets +3

Giants at Redskins -2.5

Lions at Broncos -7

Raiders at Chargers -7

Cardinals at Seahawks -9.5

Cowboys at Eagles +3

Chiefs at Bears +5.5

Packers at Vikings -4.5

Week 16 will kick off with the Bucs hosting the Texans in the first of three Saturday games.

