Patrice Bergeron missed nine games in November due to a lower-body injury, but hasn’t missed a beat since returning to the ice.

The Bruins’ top-line center was plagued with a nagging groin injury throughout the course of Boston’s 2018-19 Stanley Cup playoff run and opted to treat it with rest and rehab rather than surgery in the offseason. Of course, many wondered if Bergeron would elect to go under the knife to repair the injury. The 34-year-old said he feels good, though, but revealed it is something that will need to be managed throughout the season.

“Things are normal. That’s why we took longer in that two-week period to make sure I was going to come back and feel good not having to miss too many practices,” he said per NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty. “That said, we’re going to have to manage it as the year goes on.

“It’s been something that’s been the issue for a few years, so that’s why we we’re working on it right now.”

So, was surgery ever a discussion?

“Nope. It’s nothing that was discussed. That’s why we took the time to make sure it wasn’t going to be an issue,” Bergeron said. “I’m happy with how I’ve felt with a back-to-back thrown in there as well. That’s a big test and I felt good.”

The center has looked good since his return and has continued to take on his normal workload. Boston will look to extend its win streak Tuesday night with Bergeron centering the top line as the B’s welcome the Los Angeles Kings to TD Garden.

