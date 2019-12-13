The New England Patriots didn’t rule any players out the day before they travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.
Here’s the Patriots’ entire injury report:
QUESTIONABLE
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee
DL Byron Cowart, Concussion
WR Julian Edelman, Knee / Shoulder
OL Ted Karras, Knee
CB Jason McCourty, Groin
WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle
DL Danny Shelton, Shoulder
Left tackle Isaiah Wynn missed Thursday’s practice with an eye injury. He wasn’t even listed on Friday’s injury and status report. Quarterback Tom Brady (right elbow) and wide receiver N’Keal Harry (hip) also were removed from Friday’s injury report.
Edelman didn’t practice Wednesday, but he was limited on Thursday and Friday. He elected not to speak with the media on Friday. His knee injury is new this week.
The Patriots play the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images