Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots didn’t rule any players out the day before they travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.

Here’s the Patriots’ entire injury report:

QUESTIONABLE

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee

DL Byron Cowart, Concussion

WR Julian Edelman, Knee / Shoulder

OL Ted Karras, Knee

CB Jason McCourty, Groin

WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle

DL Danny Shelton, Shoulder

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn missed Thursday’s practice with an eye injury. He wasn’t even listed on Friday’s injury and status report. Quarterback Tom Brady (right elbow) and wide receiver N’Keal Harry (hip) also were removed from Friday’s injury report.

Edelman didn’t practice Wednesday, but he was limited on Thursday and Friday. He elected not to speak with the media on Friday. His knee injury is new this week.

The Patriots play the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images