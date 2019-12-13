Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics fell to the Philadelphia 76ers, but that isn’t to say they didn’t have some fun along the way.

Enes Kanter provided a nice spark in 24 minutes off the bench, posting a season-high 20 points and nine rebounds on 10-of-13 shooting. His cadence when running up and down the floor quickly became the focus of his teammates, however.

Grant Williams, Javonte Green and Vincent Poirier swiftly made fun of the Turkish big man after a good stretch with some hysterical impersonations.

Check it out:

Peep the #Celtics bench 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oLj9VuGm6b — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 13, 2019

(You can take a closer look here.)

Despite his funny running style, Kanter was very effective on both sides of the ball in what was his best performance through Boston’s 24 games.

