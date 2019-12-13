Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had their entire 53-man roster present and accounted for Friday at their final practice of Cincinnati Bengals week.

Starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn returned to practice after missing Thursday’s session with an eye injury.

Isaiah Wynn returned to practice today. Entire 53-man roster was present. pic.twitter.com/d2vRujsKYx — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 13, 2019

Center Ted Karras, who missed last Sunday’s game with a knee injury, participated in all three practices this week. Wide receiver Julian Edelman sat out Wednesday but was present Thursday and Friday.

Practice squad kicker Josh Gable was not spotted at practice. ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss reported Friday morning he had been released.

The Patriots are looking to avoid their first three-game losing streak since 2002. They’ll travel to Cincinnati on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images