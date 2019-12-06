Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots reportedly are expected to bring back kicker Nick Folk, but that apparently has not happened yet.

Folk was not present at Friday’s Patriots practice. There actually was no kicker present at all.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that the Patriots are expected to re-sign Folk, who had his appendix removed last Thursday. Head coach Bill Belichick declined to confirm Folk will return on Friday morning in a news conference.

Rapoport later reported Folk will try kicking Friday to see if he’ll be good to go for the Patriots’ Week 14 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

To clear up the #Patriots kicker tweets: Nick Folk, still a free agent at this point, is going to kick today to see how he feels. If he’s good to go, he’ll likely sign in NE. If not, it’ll be another week. … And that sums up all the kicker things for today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2019

Patriots center Ted Karras and defensive tackle Byron Cowart also weren’t present for practice. James Ferentz is expected to replace Karras at center, and the Patriots claimed defensive tackle Albert Huggins off waivers this week.

The Patriots could sign Kai Forbath if Folk can’t kick Sunday. Forbath kicked for the Patriots on Sunday in their loss to the Houston Texans.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images