Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Imaging hanging up on Bill Belichick?

Well, Randy Moss doesn’t need to imagine anything. He actually did it.

The former New England Patriots receiver was named to the NFL’s 100 All-Time Team on Friday during an NFL Network special. Upon receiving the honor, Moss joined the program’s panel, which included Bill Belichick, and offered some fascinating insight into his memorable career, as well as some incredible stories.

One of the stories pertained to the 2007 trade that brought Moss to New England. Apparently, Moss hung up on Belichick before the Patriots head coach could deliver him the good news.

(You can click here to watch a clip of Moss telling the story.)

“So, my phone rings, I’m in line going to the club,” Moss said. “And so my phone rings, and I didn’t know the number, and I said … ‘Hello, who is this.’

‘ … Hello, this is Bill Belichick,’ Moss said while impersonating Belichick.

” … I said, ‘Man, stop playing on my phone.’ And I hung the phone up. So, then he calls me back probably within 60 seconds and said, ‘No, Randy, this is Bill.’ So, you know, I hung up on the coach.”

You can watch the full segment on Moss in the video below:

"Randy had an energy that he brought to the team that was infectious." – Bill Belichick@RandyMoss was named to the #NFL100 All-Time team and he got to reminisce with his former coach 👇 📺: NFL 100 All-Time Team on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/AOGUkyP6QT — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 21, 2019

Hard to blame Moss for that one. Receiving a call from Belichick isn’t exactly something that happens every day.

That said, “The Hoodie’s” voice and delivery are rather easy to identify.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images