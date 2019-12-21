Liverpool was crowned 2019 FIFA Club World Cup champions on Saturday in Doha, Qatar, with a 1-0 victory over Flamengo after extra-time.
🏆🔴 @LFC are #ClubWC champions!
Congratulations 👏 pic.twitter.com/Nh4q9zeEaK
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 21, 2019
🏆 WE’RE CLUB WORLD CHAMPIONS!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/stSfr4NvR7
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 21, 2019
Roberto Firmino scored the only goal of the final in the 99th minute at Khalifa International Stadium to secure the club its first triumph in the competition.
💪🔴 Has Bobby Firmino won @LFC the only 🏆 missing in the cabinet?#ClubWC pic.twitter.com/4soICVJ8pC
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 21, 2019
¡GOL del @LFCUSA!
Bobby ahora sí, marca el gol en tiempo extra. #MDCenFD @RodolfoLanderos @SirJohnLaguna @marianot19 #PalcoReal pic.twitter.com/sWqhCwBCuj
— FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) December 21, 2019
The Brazilian, who was denied by the post early in the second half, concluded a well-worked move by converting from Sadio Mane’s pass from the right-hand side of the box.
Jurgen Klopp’s side overcame a setback to add another trophy to the cabinet, as it was awarded an injury-time penalty, but saw the decision overturned by VAR.
Polémica al final del partido.
RT ¿Era penal?
LIKE Sin llorar.#MDCenFD @RodolfoLanderos @SirJohnLaguna @marianot19 #PalcoReal pic.twitter.com/4rFvlXVa9y
— FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) December 21, 2019
Click to read more about Liverpool vs. Flamengo >>
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com