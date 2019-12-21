Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool was crowned 2019 FIFA Club World Cup champions on Saturday in Doha, Qatar, with a 1-0 victory over Flamengo after extra-time.

Roberto Firmino scored the only goal of the final in the 99th minute at Khalifa International Stadium to secure the club its first triumph in the competition.

The Brazilian, who was denied by the post early in the second half, concluded a well-worked move by converting from Sadio Mane’s pass from the right-hand side of the box.

Jurgen Klopp’s side overcame a setback to add another trophy to the cabinet, as it was awarded an injury-time penalty, but saw the decision overturned by VAR.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com