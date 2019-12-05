The Red Sox on Monday dealt catcher Sandy Leon to the Cleveland Indians, ending his five-year tenure in Boston.

Leon hit .223 in 358 games with the Red Sox, winning a World Series with the club in 2018. Three days after the transaction was reported, the 30-year-old said his farewell on Instagram, thanking his now-former home.

His message read as follows:

Today, I thank God for everything he allowed me to live these past five years. They were filled with unimaginable joy for me and my family. I want to thank the (Red Sox) for giving me the opportunity to be a part of their organization. You were an extended family during that time. Thank you for being a part of my career. I will live in appreciation of the team. I also want to thank the Boston fans. You guys are the best! Thank you for every encouraging word during each game. Thank you for showing what true passion for a club is. Today, I am convinced that everything I learned and lived during my time with the (Red Sox) will be fundamental for whatever God has in store for me with the (Indians) Thank you Red Sox and Red Sox fans. Eternally grateful.

Check out the post:

Leon likely will serve as a backup to Indians catcher Roberto Perez.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images