FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett vows New England’s offense is getting better. But, he’s not offering any details on how the unit is accomplishing this feat.

The Patriots’ offense has sputtered in their past four games as the team has gone 2-2 in that span. They put up just three points until late in the third quarter of their 28-22 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday. But by the time the Patriots’ offense got going, they had run out of time to win the contest.

“We’ve got work to do,” Dorsett said. “We’re getting better, and it starts on the practice field. We all know we didn’t put our best performance out there. Everybody knows that, but we know what we’re capable of.”

Dorsett was smiling as he avoided specifics.

“I would say in practice, we’re doing a lot of things to basically help us get better,” Dorsett said. “Fundamental-wise, everything starts with fundamentals, especially while playing receiver. Just doing a whole bunch of things, a lot of things that I don’t want to talk about personally. I shouldn’t. We’re just working hard. It all starts with hard work. We’re working hard, and we’re just trying to stay on the same page.”

The Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The offense will need to receive a boost to keep up with the Chiefs’ high-powered attack.

