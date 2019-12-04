The Patriots are a tough customer regardless of venue, but they’re nearly unbeatable at home.

Even as New England’s offense continues to struggle, it’s safe to say the Kansas City Chiefs will have their work cut out for them Sunday when they pay a visit to Gillette Stadium. In fact, should Patrick Mahomes and Co. leave Foxboro with a win, it will have achieved something no team ever has before.

As pointed out by the Boston Sports Info Twitter account Wednesday morning, the Patriots never (!) have lost a regular-season game to an AFC opponent in which both Tom Brady and Julian Edelman played. New England’s record under such conditions is 42-0, with the streak spanning over a decade.

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman

Will attempt to keep their incredible streak of NEVER losing a game to an AFC opponent, in the regular season, at Gillette Stadium, in a game they both played in (42-0, 1.000) The streak has lasted

10 Years, 2 months or 3,713 days c'mon details pic.twitter.com/XnFIQuwRDi — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) December 4, 2019

Ray Lewis obviously must not have been privy to this information when he predicted the Chiefs to take down the Patriots in this highly anticipated AFC Championship Game rematch.

