So, what exactly did Tom Brady say to his receivers Sunday night?

The Patriots quarterback yelled something toward his receiving corps during the first quarter of New England’s loss to the Houston Texans. A new mic’d-up video has given fans a glimpse into Brady’s rant, but the majority of the diatribe has remained a mystery.

Until now… kind of.

The folks over at Bad Lip Reading have cracked the code, and the results are fantastic.

Take a look:

Tom Brady was particularly affected by the Patriots’ loss #tombrady pic.twitter.com/rb0ZIeqgpH — Bad Lip Reading (@BadLipReading) December 2, 2019

Even the most stubborn of Patriots fans should be able to laugh at that.

New England now sits in second place in the AFC following its loss to Houston. The Patriots will look to get back on track Sunday afternoon when they host the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images