Tom Brady’s first half stats Sunday night were less than stellar, to say the least.

The New England Patriots quarterback set a number of personal records in the first two quarters against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium, though they aren’t anything pride-evoking.

For the second time in six seasons, Brady threw seven or fewer completions on 15-plus pass attempts in an opening half, according to NFL Research. The last time he accomplished this was during the Pats’ 13-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys just a week prior.

Tom Brady has thrown 7 or fewer completions on 15+ pass attempts in an opening half only twice in the last 6 seasons … Last week against the Cowboys … and this week against the Texans.#SundayNightFootball | #NEvsHOU — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 2, 2019

Brady’s 7-of-19 (.368) matches the lowest completion percentage in an opening half in Tom Brady’s career, according to ESPN Stats and Info. Brady has gone exactly 7-for-19 twice before, and the Patriots have rallied both times to overcome halftime deficits and win.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: 7-of-19 (.368) matches the lowest completion % in a 1st half in Tom Brady's career (minimum 15 attempts). He's been exactly 7-of-19 two other times prior to tonight, and the Patriots have rallied from halftime deficits to win both of those games. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 2, 2019

Yikes.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images