Tom Brady’s first half stats Sunday night were less than stellar, to say the least.
The New England Patriots quarterback set a number of personal records in the first two quarters against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium, though they aren’t anything pride-evoking.
For the second time in six seasons, Brady threw seven or fewer completions on 15-plus pass attempts in an opening half, according to NFL Research. The last time he accomplished this was during the Pats’ 13-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys just a week prior.
Brady’s 7-of-19 (.368) matches the lowest completion percentage in an opening half in Tom Brady’s career, according to ESPN Stats and Info. Brady has gone exactly 7-for-19 twice before, and the Patriots have rallied both times to overcome halftime deficits and win.
Yikes.
