The Patriots offense has offered nothing to write home about in recent weeks.

New England has yet to prove it can consistently run the ball and Tom Brady appears to only have full faith in a few of his weapons. The unit offered a few encouraging signs in a Week 15 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but continuing to build on the improvement Saturday will be a tall task.

The Buffalo Bills only have allowed one passing performance of over 300 yards this season and currently rank third in the NFL in total defense. Sean McDermott’s group will be even more motivated to put on a show in Week 16, as a win in Foxboro would shake up the race for AFC East supremacy. As such, Tony Dungy is expecting a modest performance from the Patriots offense this weekend.

“They’ll score 13 points on offense against Buffalo next week,” Dungy said Sunday on NBC.

Fortunately for the Patriots, they probably won’t need to light up the scoreboard in order to notch their 12th win of the season. Buffalo is in the bottom tier in the league in both total offense and points per game. We’re likely looking at an old-school, defensive showdown when these division rivals meet, and it might only take a few big plays on offense to come out on top. If that’s the case, it’s tough to bet against Brady in his own building against an unproven, second-year QB.

So while Dungy might be right or not far off in his prediction, New England very well still could notch a W.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images