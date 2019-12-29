Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kansas City Chiefs fans were fired up Sunday afternoon, and who could blame them?

The Chiefs, who beat the Los Angeles Chargers, secured the AFC’s No. 2 after the New England Patriots lost to the Miami Dolphins in stunning fashion. The Patriots, who led by four late in the fourth quarter, allowed Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins to march 75 yards and scoring a game-winning touchdown to take a three-point lead with under 30 seconds left.

News of Miami’s late score in Foxboro trickled through Arrowhead Stadium, sending Chiefs fans into a frenzy.

Take a look in the video below, which features an incredible call from CBS broadcaster Kevin Harlan:

Kevin Harlan is a LEGEND for calling two games at once 🔥😂 pic.twitter.com/HUFGy6MpLY — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 29, 2019

Yeah, that’s a tough pill to swallow for Patriots fans.

New England now must prepare for its first wild-card game since 2009, while the Chiefs can relax and enjoy a first-round bye.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images