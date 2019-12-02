Colin Cowherd is ready to break glass in the case of an emergency.

Although it’s highly unlikely the Patriots will bring back Antonio Brown nearly three months after releasing the beleaguered wide receiver, especially on the heels of his social media activity Monday, Cowherd believes New England should consider such a “Hail Mary” amid its offensive struggles.

“I think they’re still in the Super Bowl picture but can no longer be a favorite unless a Hail Mary to Antonio Brown develops,” Cowherd said Monday on FS1. “For the record, (Tom) Brady went to the owner (Robert Kraft) and put up a massive fight to keep AB for a reason. He knew this would be the issue. They’re good enough everywhere else but get no freebies over the top now.”

The Houston Texans knocked the Patriots from the top spot in the AFC standings Sunday with a 28-22 win at NRG Stadium. New England, which now occupies the No. 2 seed behind the Baltimore Ravens, has lost two of its last four games after rattling off eight consecutive victories to begin the season.

The biggest reason for the regression: An offense that’s been plagued by inconsistent receivers, a lackluster rushing attack and a leaky offensive line. Even Brady himself has underperformed relative to his usual high standards, resulting in startlingly low scoring outputs in recent weeks.

All of this has led to continued speculation over a potential reunion with Brown, a free agent whose NFL future remains uncertain due to troubling allegations of sexual misconduct. And Cowherd believes New England’s championship aspirations could hinge on the organization’s willingness to swallow its pride and re-sign Brown, for the seven-time Pro Bowl selection immediately would become the Patriots’ most talented weapon.

“If (Brown) is on the team today, they’re favored to win the Super Bowl,” Cowherd said. ” … New England does one thing not very well: wide receiver. That’s why they had to go get Josh Gordon and had to roll the dice on Antonio Brown.”

“New England does not have an ace on the pitching staff,” he added, comparing the Patriots’ current receiving situation to a baseball rotation lacking a front-line starter. “Therefore forcing Julian Edelman, who’d be a great No. 2, to be their No. 1. And Mohamed Sanu, who’d be a great No. 3, to be their No. 2.

“Ask yourself this if you think the season’s over for New England: Are they good enough at head coach to win the Super Bowl? Yes. Are they good enough on defense to win the Super Bowl? Yes. Are they good enough on special teams to win the Super Bowl? Yes. Are they good enough with their coordinators and their offensive line to win the Super Bowl? Yes. Are they good enough at running back to win the Super Bowl? Yes. Are they good enough at quarterback to win the Super Bowl? Yes, they are. They did it last year. But they’re not good enough at weapons, therefore forcing New England to have to be perfect — no penalties, 12-play drives — because they don’t get any freebies over the top.”

Thankfully, we finally can put the Rob Gronkowski comeback rumors to rest. Now, if only we could do the same with the AB chatter …

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images