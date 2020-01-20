Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 49ers are off to Super Bowl LIV, making a little history in the process.

After going 4-12 in 2018, San Francisco bounced back with a stellar 13-3 record in the regular season. The Niners continued to impress in the postseason, crushing the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers on their way to their first Super Bowl since 2012.

The 49ers are just the third team in NFL history to reach the Super Bowl after winning four or fewer games the season prior, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 1988 Cincinnati Bengals and the 1999 St. Louis Rams are the only other teams to accomplish the feat.

Impressive stuff.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images