Antonio Brown couldn’t help but chime in after the New England Patriots’ wild-card round loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The free agent wide receiver seemingly took a jab at his former organization, implored Tom Brady to call him and fired a shot at Bill Belichick.

(Just another day on social media for AB, we suppose.)

But it appears Brown has legitimate aspirations of returning to the NFL in 2020 — or whenever the league concludes its investigation into the sexual assault allegations against the seven-time Pro Bowl selection — and that he’d welcome a reunion with Brady, who is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career after spending the last 20 seasons in New England.

“Yeah, I’ll see. I’ll see how it goes,” Brown told Complex during a recent interview when asked about linking back up with Brady. “I’m just looking forward and getting the opportunity to be back out there, you know, get a feel inside it, you know, just want to present myself in the right way.”

Brown, who turns 32 in July, spent his first nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before landing with the Oakland Raiders in a trade last March. He subsequently signed a lucrative contract with Oakland but never appeared in a regular-season game for the Raiders before being released, paving the way for him to sign with New England.

Brown’s stint with the Patriots didn’t go any better. He lasted just 11 days with his new team, appearing in one regular-season contest, and was released amid an abundance of drama related to troubling allegations made against the mercurial wideout. He hasn’t played in the NFL since, although he’s hoping to change that next season.

“Absolutely, I’m looking forward to playing next year,” Brown told Complex. “Getting the opportunity to continue working on my craft and continue to be a leader in that aspect as well. Hopefully, the NFL will be making a decision here shortly and hopefully I can get back to business and continue to improve. I got my little gym at 84/7 and then having the college kids come over. So I’m getting ready to go.”

Brown, a four-time All-Pro, totaled at least 100 catches, 1,200 receiving yards and eight touchdowns each season from 2013 to 2018, cementing himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He showed flashes of his on-field talent during his one game with the Patriots this season, catching four passes for 56 yards with a touchdown in New England’s Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins, but there’s now nothing but uncertainty surrounding Brown’s football future.

