At least one Boston Red Sox observer predicts change might be coming for the team.

Peter Abraham, who covers the Red Sox for The Boston Globe, said Monday night on “NESN After Hours” potential penalties against manager Alex Cora and the team could “change the organization completely.”

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred suspended Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for one year Monday for their roles in Houston’s 2017 sign-stealing scandal. Manfred in his report named Cora, the Astros’ then-bench coach, as an “active participant in the scheme,” and MLB also is investigating cheating allegations against the Red Sox.

MLB won’t discipline Cora or Boston until its investigation is complete, but Abraham believes sanctions are coming.

Watch Abraham discuss possible penalties against Cora and the Red Sox above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images