Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Bruins players probably want to have their mom’s around more often.

This week was Boston’s “moms trip,” with players’ mothers joining them on the journey to Nashville on Tuesday, then back to Boston.

The results with the mom’s around? A 6-2 win over the Predators and a 5-4 victory against the Winnipeg Jets.

Following the game, the moms were in the locker room, wearing the custom jerseys with their last name on the back. It was a loud, happy scene filled with hugs and laughter, and for Bruins players, the visit from mom couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I think that anytime they bring that emotion, the mojo I call it, it definitely helps out the team,” said Jake DeBrusk, whose mom stood next to him for his entire of his postgame media availability. “We could probably hear them in the stands as well (while we were) on the ice. We heard them pretty much after the game all screaming. So it’s a lot of support, for sure.”

Jake DeBrusk’s media availability was nearly seven minutes and his mom stood next to him for the entirety of it. pic.twitter.com/fXTeJPcOiq — Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) January 10, 2020

The significance of having family around wasn’t lost on head coach Bruce Cassidy, either.

Instead of scratching David Backes on Thursday, Cassidy slotted him in against the Jets instead of Brett Ritchie, citing the mother’s trip as one of the reasons Backes went in.

Even for the lineup mainstays though, it was a good few days.

“It was nice, obviously,” David Pastrnak said. “I’ve got my mom here and my brother was there last game for a while. So it’s always nice to have the family here, especially the mother’s trip, it’s good to get the wins and have a good mood here.”

If the players do want to keep the moms around longer though, it sounds like they’re amenable to it.

“I’d love to stay,” Cindy DeBrusk said. “It’s been an unbelievable few days.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images