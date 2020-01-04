Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are one of the NHL’s best teams while on a power play. If their opponents commit penalties, the Bruins almost always make them play.

But when special teams aren’t involved, Bruce Cassidy’s team hasn’t done much, especially lately.

The Bruins fell 4-1 to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, with their lone goal coming from David Pastrnak on the power play in the first period. The disappointing defeat saw the continuation of a trend that has become the Bruins’ biggest weakness.

Boston’s 100 even-strength goals are tied with two other clubs for ninth most in the NHL. However, much of that damage was done early in the season amid Boston’s unbelievable start to the campaign. In 14 periods of hockey since the Christmas break, the Bruins have scored only three even-strength goals.

Moreover, of the Bruins’ 100 even-strength goals, 43 have come from Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. Of course, the team’s secondary-scoring woes have been well documented over the past few seasons.

So, what gives, and how can the Bruins turn things around?

“We got guys in the room that can put up numbers, we know that,” Cassidy said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We’re just kind of in a team-wide lull here. That’s where guys gotta push through a little bit, support one another. … We just gotta keep working our way through it.”

At the end of the day, it’s all about mentality.

“I think right now we know the goals aren’t coming easy,” Cassidy said, via 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Andreson. “I think it’s in everyone’s head.”

The Bruins are too talented to this offensive drought continue. However, the even-strength struggles were an issue last season, and played a major role in the Stanley Cup Final loss to the St. Louis Blues.

If the Bruins want to make another deep playoff run, they must become more dynamic on offense.

Here are some other notes from Bruins-Oilers:

— With his first-period goal, Pastrnak now has recorded a point in 10 straight games. It’s second point streak of 10-plus games this season.

David Pastrnak opened the scoring to extend the League's longest active point streak to 10 games. He is the only player with multiple such runs of 10+ contests this season (also 13 GP from Oct. 8 – Nov. 5). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/oU1NStShuS — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 4, 2020

— The Bruins honored hockey legend Willie O’Ree before puck drop. O’Ree is famous for being the first black player in the NHL.

Always an honor to have Willie O'Ree in the building.#HockeyIsForEveryone programs from across the nation sent youth players to Boston this week to participate in the 2020 Willie O'Ree Skills Weekend.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/10AQzQ6Mxh — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 4, 2020

— Charlie McAvoy at one point was hit in the head by a shot from Oskar Klefbom. The Bruins defenseman skated slowly to the bench but remained in the game.

— The loss was the Bruins’ second home regulation defeat of the season and first since Dec. 7. Their record at TD Garden stands at 14-2-8.

— The Bruins now are 4-5-6 over their last 15 games.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images