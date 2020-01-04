The New England Patriots might be gearing up for a postseason game, but much of the chatter is about their quarterback’s future.

Tom Brady is not under contract next season, meaning Saturday’s game against the Tennessee Titans very well could be his last game in Foxboro. Though it is possible he returns next season, many wonder if he either will retire or sign elsewhere once the season concludes.

Noted Patriots detractor Bart Scott appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up!” on Friday, and one of the discussion topics was who Brady’s replacement would be next season if he departs. Scott’s response was Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Andy Dalton.

“I think Andy Dalton’s a guy who has had a lot of experience, lots of success in this league,” Scott said, via BengalsWire. “I think he fits the mold. I think he’s still a mobile quarterback. He’s going to be available. I think Andy Dalton’s the guy I would go with because he has experience in the AFC.”

Of course, “lots of success”, as Scott puts it, is relative. Indeed, Dalton can sling the ball and has had some decent seasons, but he hasn’t been part of a significant amount of team success over the years.

If the Patriots really didn’t trust Jarrett Stidham or a quarterback they might draft in April, then Dalton theoretically could be an option. However, it seems like quite a reach.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images