Playoff football has arrived.

The Houston Texans will host the Buffalo Bills on Saturday in an AFC wild-card matchup. The winner will face either the No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs, or the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens next weekend.

Can the Bills earn their first playoff win since 1995? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Bills vs. Texans:

When: Saturday, Jan. 4 at 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images