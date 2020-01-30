Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carmelo Anthony is moving up in the world at the expense of some Boston Celtics luminaries.

The Portland Trail Blazers forward moved into 17th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list Wednesday night in the second quarter of his team’s win over the Houston Rockets.

17th All-Time on the @NBA Scoring List: Carmelo Anthony Congrats, Melo! pic.twitter.com/rYxRzZyfMp — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 30, 2020

In doing so, Anthony passed Kevin Garnett, who scored 26,071 points during his legendary career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

Congrats to @carmeloanthony on passing KG on the all-time scoring list! 👏 pic.twitter.com/PNrS6xh3E9 — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 30, 2020

Anthony, 35, is averaging 15.8 points per game this season. NBA.com estimated Thursday morning he’ll pass Celtics legends John Havlicek (26,395 points) and Paul Pierce (26,397 points) for 16th and 15th place, respectively, on the NBA’s all-time leading scorers’ list this season if he averages 16.1 points per game the rest of the way.

Doing so will offer fans in this region further proof of Anthony’s unquestioned status as one of the best scorers in NBA history.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images