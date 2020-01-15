Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum will not play Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden due to knee tendinitis, according to the team.

Tatum had played in all of Boston’s 38 games entering Wednesday, the first night of a back-to-back.

Tatum, who landed on the injury report Tuesday, will travel to Milwaukee for Thursday’s game against the Bucks, per NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely.

It’s unclear what sparked Tatum’s soreness, but it seems like it’s not a significant injury if he is likely to play Thursday. Celtics center Robert Williams also was declared out for Wednesday’s game against the Pistons due to a left hip bone edema.

Tatum is averaging 21.3 points in 34 minutes per game this season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/ USA TODAY Sports Images