Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum will not play Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden due to knee tendinitis, according to the team.

Tatum had played in all of Boston’s 38 games entering Wednesday, the first night of a back-to-back.

#NEBHInjuryReport Jayson Tatum will not play tonight, per Brad Stevens. Coach says he is not concerned with the injury and adds that Tatum will travel to Milwaukee. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 15, 2020

Tatum, who landed on the injury report Tuesday, will travel to Milwaukee for Thursday’s game against the Bucks, per NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely.

Jayson Tatum (tendinitis) out tonight, says Brad Stevens. Will travel and likely play at Milwaukee tomorrow. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) January 15, 2020

Jayson Tatum being held out is just precautionary. Here he is working out during shootaround. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/23lCNI71Ss — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) January 15, 2020

It’s unclear what sparked Tatum’s soreness, but it seems like it’s not a significant injury if he is likely to play Thursday. Celtics center Robert Williams also was declared out for Wednesday’s game against the Pistons due to a left hip bone edema.

Tatum is averaging 21.3 points in 34 minutes per game this season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/ USA TODAY Sports Images