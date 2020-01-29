Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics continue to battle the injury bug as they get set for their game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

Boston has been without Jayson Tatum, Enes Kanter and Javonte Green, but may get one of its stars back soon. Tatum has been upgraded from out to questionable after missing the last three games with a groin strain, per MassLive’s John Karalis. The forward suffered the injury last Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kanter still is battling a hip contusion and will remain out, while Green did not appear on Wednesday’s injury report after missing the last two contests.

Jayson Tatum is updated to questionable for tomorrow night. Enes Kanter is still out. Javonte Green is not on the injury report — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) January 29, 2020

Tip-off from TD Garden is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images