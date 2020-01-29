Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dusty Baker reportedly is back on the bench after a two-year managerial absence.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on Wednesday reported the Houston Astros have agreed to a “short-term deal” to bring the 70-year-old as their new manager. Nightengale broke the news Tuesday that Houston was set to hire Baker.

The move comes two weeks after AJ Hinch was fired for his role in the 2017 sign-stealing scandal. He and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended by Major League Baseball for one year before owner Jim Crane fired the duo.

Baker last managed the Washington Nationals in 2017 when the club finished 97-65. He has plenty of experience, managing four different teams in 22 seasons and has reached the postseason nine times.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images