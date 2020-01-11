Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, but Kemba Walker isn’t fazed by Boston’s skid.

The Philadelphia 76ers handed the C’s their third straight loss Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center. But Walker, who spent his first eight NBA seasons a member of the Charlotte Hornets, endured a lot worse.

“I’ve lost so many more than three games in a row throughout the course of my career,” Walker said, per MassLive’s John Karalis. “Plenty of times, so this is nothing to me personally. It’s just about getting back on track at this point.

“… We are (25) and, what, 11? In January,” Walker, who won 28 games over this first two full seasons in the league, said with a laugh. “We’re going to lose more games. We’re going to win more games. It’s OK.”

The Hornets suffered two straight losing seasons in Walker’s final years with the team.

Boston looks to get back on track Saturday night when it welcomes the New Orleans Pelicans to TD Garden.

