We all know Tom Brady could hit the market and become a high-profile free agent this spring.

Many teams would love to have the six-time Super Bowl champion’s services and the Las Vegas Raiders are certainly could make sense.

Raiders owner Mark Davis and the Patriots quarterback were spotted at T-Mobile Arena for Conor McGregor’s victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246. The presence of the two NFL personalities under the same roof had reporters asking UFC president and diehard Patriots fan Dana White if there were rumors about Brady being interested in playing for the Raidres or if it was just much ado about nothing.

Raiders owner Mark Davis and free agent-to-be Tom Brady were in the same building Saturday night. Patriots fan Dana White reacted to the presence of the two NFL personalities at UFC 246. pic.twitter.com/Cz0EOLyOXD — NESN (@NESN) January 19, 2020

Clearly, White has no idea where Brady wants to play either, but it’s fun to speculate after moments like these.

