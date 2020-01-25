Things could have gone better for David Pastrnak on Friday.

Although the Boston Bruins winger is the league’s top goal-scorer, he had a tough go at the NHL’s new “Shooting Stars” challenge during the All-Star skills competition. The event is similar to Top Golf, where 10 players had to shoot from the seating bowl at targets on the ice. Some targets were as few as two points, while the top one was a 10-point arch near center ice.

Three players tied for the top spot with 22 points, forcing overtime, while Pastrnak ended up in ninth with just 10 points. The 23-year-old did actually land a puck in the back of the 10-point arch’s net, but it didn’t count because it didn’t go through the front, prompting a confused response from Pastrnak.

After the event, Pastrnak couldn’t help but poke a little fun at himself.

“There was a question about the 10,” Pastrnak said, via ESPN. “Can’t go against the referees. It was their decision. I’m pretty sure this one would count in Boston, though. Bad preparation by me. I never practiced that. Should’ve built a 30-feet-high (platform) and practiced that before All-Star. Unfortunately, I was a bad pro and didn’t do it. That way I can’t deserve a win.”

Maybe next year.

