Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mike Fiers doesn’t want to talk about the Houston Astros stealing signs anymore.

The Oakland Athletics pitcher outed the 2017 Astros for using a camera in center field to steal signs, a practice against Major League Baseball rules. AJ Hinch and Jeff Lunhow were suspended for one year by the league before team owner Jim Crane fired the duo.

Fiers spoke publicly for the first time since coming forward at an A’s fan event, but didn’t want to discuss his comments regarding his former team.

“I don’t want this to be a distraction to them. I want them to be ready for the season,” he said, per the Associated Press. “For me it’s all about getting ready for the season, playing baseball and not being a distraction to this team.

“We’re moving forward.”

The Boston Red Sox and Alex Cora mutually agreed to part ways after his role in the 2017 scandal. Cora, of course, was the Astros’ bench coach that year. Meanwhile, Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets ultimately decided to the do the same. Beltran had yet to manage a game for his new team.

The Astros visit the A’s in Oakland beginning March 30 for a three-game set.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images