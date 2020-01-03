Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron remain in the hunt for trophies halfway through the regular season.

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski on Friday included the Bruins left wing and center among the among the contenders in his latest “NHL Awards Watch” column. The Bruins top the Atlantic division and are tied on points for first place in the Eastern Conference just over halfway through the regular season. Marchand and Bergeron have been central to the team’s success, and it only makes sense they’d be among the NHL’s leading players in various areas.

Marchand has registered 59 points, fifth-highest in the NHL and the same position in the race for the Art Ross Trophy, which goes to the NHL’s points leader. Marchand’s total also has him in contention for the Hart Trophy for NHL MVP.

Despite naming Marchand as a Hart Trophy “finalist,” Wyshynski believes NHL awards voters might split votes between him and teammate David Pastrnak due to difficulties in measuring the impact each linemate has on Boston’s collective success.

“Marchand has the same issue with teammate and linemate David Pastrnak, who leads him in goals (30 to 20) and points (60 to 59) and hence points per game as well (1.43 to 1.41),” Wyshynski wrote. “But Marchand leads the NHL in goals (15.9) and wins (2.8) above average.”

Wyshynski also pegs Bergeron as a “finalist” for the Selke Trophy (for best defensive forward), an award the 34-year-old has won four times since 2012 and been a contender to win every other year in the last decade.

This month marks Marchand’s first appearance on Wyshynski’s “Awards Watch” lists in 2019-20. Bergeron has been a Selke “contender” all season, and Pastrnak and goaltender Tuukka Rask were under Wyshynski consideration for the Hart Trophy and Vezina Trophy (for top goaltender) in previous versions of Wyshynski’s “Awards Watch.” There’s a good chance these Bruins stars will remain in contention for various prizes until the the end of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images