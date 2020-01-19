The biggest question heading into the Red Sox’s 2020 season is who the manager will be.

Boston and Alex Cora mutually agreed to part ways Tuesday night after Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred’s ruling regarding the Houston Astros. Cora was the bench coach for the 2017 Astros and was mentioned multiple times in Manfred’s report.

Third baseman Rafael Devers opened up about the situation during Winter Weekend in Springfield, Mass., and now J.D. Martinez is sharing his feelings.

“Obviously kind of heartbroken about it,” he said during NESN’s coverage of Winter Weekend. “I talked to him before and I understood his side of it, definitely. He didn’t want to be a distraction going into the season. And I know it was wearing on him and his family so I obviously feel for him. I wish him the best. I know he played a big, big role for our team. He was one of my favorite, if not my favorite manager I’ve had. It’s going to be tough.”

Cora was named manager of the Red Sox prior to the 2018 season. He helped lead the team to a historic 108-win season before capping it off with a World Series victory.

But it’s more than just Cora being a good manager Martinez will miss about his former skipper.

“The way he relates to players. He’s open book. He’s just straight up, you know, he played the game so he understands the pressure that comes with it,” Martinez said. “He understands how we’re feeling. He did a really good job of just relating to players and being in tune with what was going on in the clubhouse.”

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training Feb. 11, with position players reporting Feb. 16.

