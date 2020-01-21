Jaylen Brown remains on the Boston Celtics injury report, but it’s not just a sprained thumb that’s bugging him now.
The C’s have listed the swingman as “questionable” for Wednesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden on Tuesday’s injury report thanks to a sprained right ankle.
Kemba Walker also remained on the injury report with left knee soreness, but is listed as “probable.”
#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Memphis:
Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE
Kemba Walker (left knee soreness) – PROBABLE
Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) – OUT
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 21, 2020
It’s unclear if the sprained thumb is bothering Brown on Tuesday, though he mentioned he could feel his injury after the adrenaline subsided following Monday’s monster win over the Lakers. Though he managed to post 20 points, four rebounds and six assists, against a dominant Los Angeles team with his injured thumb, an injured ankle is a bit different to contend with.
We’ll see where he’s at, however, when the Grizzlies visit the Celtics on Wednesday night.
Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images