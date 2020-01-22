Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Larry Walker received the phone call of his life Tuesday, and he answered it in his Sunday best.

Walker was inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame, along with fellow recipient Derek Jeter.

But unlike Jeter, Walker took the call and followed it up with an interview on MLB Network wearing a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed, short-sleeved, button-down shirt. A wild move.

Twitter, of course, did what Twitter does and reacted to it:

Lookin like a NASCAR gas man — Nolan Arenado Desirer (@TChitester) January 21, 2020

Larry, your shirt is amazing. — WandaVision (@WandaPsyched) January 21, 2020

Larry Walker, spongebob enthusiast, HOF baseball player. pic.twitter.com/RbU7WDpAXi — Alex Bray 🧢⚾️🏈 (@brayvol2007) January 21, 2020

Who knew that Larry Walker lived in a pineapple under the sea? #LarryWalker #SpongeBob — JayDub (@JayDubTheGamer) January 21, 2020

I love Larry Walker… but a Spongebob Squarepants Tommy Bahama shirt? That’s what you wear??#CallTheFashionPolice https://t.co/xwQOCUkWMc — Mike Raymond 🎙 (@MikeRaymondLV) January 22, 2020

Can’t wait to see what he’s got in his closet for his induction into Cooperstown.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images