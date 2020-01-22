Larry Walker received the phone call of his life Tuesday, and he answered it in his Sunday best.

Walker was inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame, along with fellow recipient Derek Jeter.

But unlike Jeter, Walker took the call and followed it up with an interview on MLB Network wearing a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed, short-sleeved, button-down shirt. A wild move.

Twitter, of course, did what Twitter does and reacted to it:

Can’t wait to see what he’s got in his closet for his induction into Cooperstown.

