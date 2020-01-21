Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown had quite the game Monday night.

The Celtics swingman posted 20 points in Boston’s 32-point victory over the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers, but that wasn’t the biggest highlight of his night. Not even close.

Brown absolutely posterized James midway through the third quarter, extending Boston’s lead to 18 and making James look silly all at once.

Check it out.

This isn’t the first time James has been dunked on, especially by a Celtic (ahem, Jayson Tatum), and it likely won’t be his last. And despite being one of the best in the game, James isn’t ashamed of being

“Why would I take it personally?” James said, via CLNS’ Mike Petraglia. “You don’t take it personally. It’s part of basketball. You get blocks, you get dunks, you get crossed over at times … that’s all part of basketball.”

"You dont take it personally" LeBron responds to Jaylen Brown posterizing him. #Celtics #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/Us2HH9kNsa — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 21, 2020

Tatum still believes his dunk on James was better than Brown’s tonight, but we’ll let you decide that one.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images