Boston Bruins defensemen just can’t catch a break.

The Bruins have dealt with a myriad of injuries on the blue line this season, and the injury bug bit once again in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

Just five minutes after the opening puck drop, New York Islanders forward Derick Brassard’s stick swung and caught what appeared to be the back of Grzelcyk’s leg/skate. The defenseman clearly was in pain, and after Boston cleared the puck he skated to the bench, eventually heading to the locker room.

You can watch the play here.

During the second period, the Bruins announced that Grzelcyk was unlikely to return to the game with a lower-body injury.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images