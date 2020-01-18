Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The fight UFC fans have been waiting for finally is here.

Conor McGregor will return to the octagon Saturday night in Las Vegas to face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246. McGregor hasn’t fought since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018, whereas Cerrone last appeared in the octagon in September, when he lost to Justin Gaethje.

The UFC 246 prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed on ESPN+ or watched on ESPN. The main card is scheduled to start at 10 p.m.

Here’s how to watch the main card of UFC 246 online:

When: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images