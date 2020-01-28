Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will the American League’s most valuable player call Boston home in 2020?

Four Boston Red Sox stars are on the list of potential 2020 AL MVP award winners Westgate Las Vegas Sportsbook published Friday. Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is the overwhelming favorite (-125) to win his fourth MVP award, while Boston’s Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers are firmly among the AL MVP contenders. Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez can count themselves among the longshots.

Here are the Red Sox quartet’s 2020 AL MVP odds, per Action Network.

Betts: +1600

Devers: +3000

Bogaerts: +5000

Martinez: +10000

Bogaerts was Boston’s highest finisher in 2019 AL MVP voting, landing in fifth place. Betts was eighth, Devers was 12th and Martinez was 21st.

Any of the four will have to produce an incredible season in order to unseat Trout and become Boston’s third AL MVP winner dating back to 2008.

