Mookie Betts is heading to Texas to once again showcase his talents on the bowling alley.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder, who also excels in bowling, will compete in the PBA Hall of Fame Classic from Jan. 13-16.

Boston @RedSox All-Star outfielder @mookiebetts is planning to return to PBA competition for the first time since bowling a 300 game in the 2017 WSOB IX when he competes in the PBA Hall of Fame Classic Jan. 13-19 in Arlington, Texas. #PBA #GoBowling pic.twitter.com/ZcAqoBpYdy — PBA Tour (@PBATour) January 8, 2020

This will be Betts’ first appearance since bowling a perfect 300 in 2017 and has bowled a total of three perfect games.

The 2018 American League MVP is set to become a free agent after the 2020 season and has been vocal about wanting to test the free agent market when that time comes.

For now, we’ll see if Betts has lost any momentum heading into this year’s PBA after not competing the last two years.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images