If you love college sports, then you’ll want to tune in to the NESN networks this weekend.

It all starts Friday with a pair college hockey games, including a matchup between Hockey East rivals UMass and Boston College — two of the top teams in the nation. We previewed that game, and interviewed UMass captain Niko Hildenbrand, in the latest episode of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”

Next up is our “Super Saturday,” headlined by four college hoops games and a pair of college hockey matchups. Women’s college hockey fans can look forward to a huge game between No. 7 Princeton and No. 9 Harvard.

Finally, Sunday features one ACC Basketball game and two exciting college hockey tilts, including a matchup between No. 15 Arizona State and Brown.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.

Friday, Jan. 10

6 p.m. ET — ECAC Women’s college hockey: St. Lawrence at Brown (NESNplus)

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: No. 10 UMass at No. 4 Boston College (NESN)

Saturday, Jan. 11

12 p.m. — Patriot League women’s basketball: Bucknell at Holy Cross (NESNplus)

1 p.m. — Ivy League women’s basketball: Harvard at Dartmouth (NESN)

2 p.m. — ACC men’s basketball: NC State at Virginia Tech (NESNplus)

3 p.m. — ECAC women’s hockey: No. 7 Princeton at No. 9 Harvard (NESN)

4:30 p.m. — ACC men’s basketball: Clemson at North Carolina (NESNplus)

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: No. 4 Boston College at No. 10 UMass (NESNplus)

Sunday, Jan. 12

1 p.m. — Women’s Hockey East: Boston Colege at No. 3 Northeastern (NESN)

3 p.m. — ACC women’s basketball: Virginia Tech at Duke (NESNplus)

4 p.m. — Men’s college hockey: No. 15 Arizona State at Brown (NESN)

Thumbnail photo via NESN