The Boston Celtics’ prospects for success look better than ever, but they remain long-shots.

FanDuel Sportsbook on Tuesday set the Celtics’ odds to win the 2020 NBA Finals at +1800. Boston’s latest NBA Finals lines are the best they’ve been so far this season, but five teams still have better odds to reign as this season’s champion.

The Celtics started the season with +2500 odds to win the NBA Finals, but their hot start prompted sportsbooks to slash their lines to +2200 after just a few weeks of the season. Two months have passed since then, and Boston’s record now stands at 25-9, second-best in the Eastern Conference and third-best in the NBA.

If the Celtics maintain their lofty position in the NBA standings and NBA power rankings, oddsmakers undoubtedly will shorten their lines to win even further.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images