The New England Patriots should be in the running for hardware next year.

Caesars Palace oddsmaker set the Patriots’ lines to win Super Bowl LV at +1400 Tuesday night, according to Bleacher Report. New England’s early lines to reign after the 2020 season are fifth-best in the NFL, behind the three favorites — the Kansas City Chiefs (+600); Baltimore Ravens (+700) and San Francisco 49ers — and fellow contenders, the New Orleans Saints (+1100).

Never too early for 2021 Super Bowl Odds 👀 pic.twitter.com/OKM0F7Tc5Q — B/R Betting (@br_betting) January 15, 2020

The Patriots will be hoping to redeem themselves from the disappointment of a 2019 season, which began with talk of an undefeated Super Bowl defense but ultimately ended with a 12-4 record and subsequent home loss to the the Tennesse Titans in the wild card round.

New England must answer an untold number of burning questions this offseason, with the futures of key players like Tom Brady, who can enter free agency in March for the first time in his career, uncertain.

Nevertheless, these Super Bowl LV odds represent a starting point, and they undoubtedly will shift in the coming weeks and months.

