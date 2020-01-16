Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Josh McDaniels won’t be coaching the Cleveland Browns this season, but another longtime New England Patriots employee could be running Cleveland’s front office.

The Browns are scheduled to interview Patriots director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort for their general manager vacancy Friday, according to a report Thursday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Ossenfort has spent 15 seasons with the Patriots in various roles since getting his start as a personnel assistant in 2003. He’s been in his current position since 2014 after working three seasons as the team’s assistant director of college scouting and three more as a national scout. He also worked in the Houston Texans’ organization early in his career.

The Texans attempted to interview Ossenfort for their GM job in 2018 but had their request blocked by the Patriots.

The Browns are seeking a new GM after parting ways with John Dorsey following the 2019 season. They also fired head coach Freddie Kitchens and replaced him with former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who won the job over McDaniels and others.

Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio and director of pro personnel Dave Ziegler also have been mentioned as potential general manager candidates in recent years.

