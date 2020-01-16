The Boston Bruins’ roster shuffle continued prior to a home-and-home series with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Bruins officially moved goalie Tuukka Rask to injured reserve Thursday after the All-Star netminder was concussed in Tuesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. With Rask on the shelf, Boston recalled goalie Dan Vladar from Providence on an emergency basis.

That wasn’t Boston’s only move prior to Thursday’s game with Pittsburgh. The Bruins also recalled Karson Kuhlman from Providence after placing Brett Ritchie on waivers Wednesday. It’s Kuhlman’s second stint in Boston this season after he made the opening night roster out of camp. The 24-year-old appeared in eight games and was held pointless. He averaged more than 14 minutes per game over the first week and a half of the season before registering less than 20 total minutes of ice time in his final two games before demoting the winger.

Kuhlman skated on the third line at Thursday’s morning skate alongside Danton Heinen and Par Lindholm, as Charlie Coyle centered the second line in place of the absent David Krejci.

