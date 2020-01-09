If Josh McDaniels had things his way, he’d be the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns, at least that’s what we’re to believe after listening to one of the NFL’s top reporters.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport gave an update on the Browns’ ongoing coaching search Thursday night and he indicated McDaniels “might be the hometown favorite,” adding the New England Patriots offensive coordinator definitely wants the job and has pretty much coveted it his entire life.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Browns hope to resolve their coaching situation by the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/NF8m4ulfmx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2020

McDaniels, who will interview with Cleveland on Friday, is one of a handful of candidates for the NFL’s final available head-coaching gig. The 43-year-old is a Barberton, Ohio, native whose reported interest in the opening is nothing new. McDaniels was tied to the Browns’ vacancy a year ago but never got an interview, as Cleveland ultimately promoted Freddie Kitchens to head coach.

That decision, at least the one to make Kitchens the full-time head coach, couldn’t have worked out much worse. Cleveland woefully underachieved, and it cost Kitchens his job.

The Browns also parted ways with general manager John Dorsey, meaning the head-coaching hire might not be the only decision the Browns make in the coming days and weeks. If Cleveland ultimately hired McDaniels, it’s possible and has been reported he could take on a role similar to the one currently occupied by Bill Belichick with the Patriots. There also has been speculation McDaniels could pluck someone from the Patriots’ front office to go with him to Cleveland and take over in a GM role.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images