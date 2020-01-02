Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As if there was any doubt, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will be on the field in Saturday night’s wild-card round matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

Edelman has battled injuries throughout the 2019 season. He’s been limited in practice in recent weeks with serious knee and shoulder injuries.

“I feel good, and that’s that,” Edelman said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Thursday morning, via NBC Sports Boston. “I feel better than I have in the last few weeks, and I feel good enough to go out and compete at a high level.”

Edelman, 33, caught 100 passes for a career-high 1,117 yards with six touchdowns this season. He also carried the ball eight times for 27 yards.

The Patriots No. 1 receiver took on a slightly reduced workload over the final three weeks of the season when he averaged three catches for 39 yards. It sounds like his snap count could return to normal for the postseason.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images