4:05 p.m.: Tom Brady has arrived ahead of what could be his final home game at Gillette Stadium.

Brady is one of close to two dozen Patriots players, coaches and executives who could leave New England once this playoff run concludes. The quarterback’s contract is set to expire in March.

3:05 p.m. ET: Greetings from a soggy Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots are preparing to make their first appearance on wild-card weekend in 10 years.

Their opponent: the Tennessee Titans, who’ve gone 7-3 since Ryan Tannehill replaced Marcus Mariota at quarterback in Week 7. Tennessee boasts an explosive offense — only Baltimore and New Orleans have scored more points per game since Tannehill took the reins — that will challenge New England’s vaunted defense, which ranked first in points and yards allowed but struggled against weaker competition in Week 17.

Six Patriots players are listed as questionable for tonight’s game:

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee

DB Terrence Brooks, Groin

LB Jamie Collins, Shoulder

WR Julian Edelman, Knee/Shoulder

CB Jonathan Jones, Groin

CB Jason McCourty, Groin

A report this morning from ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss suggested Brooks, who missed last week’s loss to the Miami Dolphins, could return for this game, which would help against a Titans team that frequently utilizes multiple tight ends.

The Titans will be without slot receiver Adam Humphries, who’s been ruled out with an ankle injury. Wideout/return man Kalif Raymond is doubtful with a concussion, and receiver Cody Hollister (ankle) and safety Dane Cruikshank (illness) are questionable.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Keep it locked here throughout the afternoon for full pregame coverage.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images