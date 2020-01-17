Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox continue to acquire relief pitchers.

Having already acquired a handful of bullpen arms this offseason, new chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made another addition Friday, acquiring left-handed pitcher Matt Hall from the Detroit Tigers. In exchange, the Red Sox sent minor league catcher Jhon Nunez to Detroit. According to the Sox, a 40-man roster move to create space for Hall is forthcoming.

Hall had been designated for assignment earlier in the week when the Tigers signed Ivan Nova.

The 26-year-old has appeared in 21 big league games over his career, 16 of which came in the 2019 season. In 23 1/3 innings, the southpaw posted an 0-1 record with a 7.71 ERA, but his 5.19 FIP suggests he might have been the victim of at least a little bad luck.

For what it’s worth, he does have a decent strikeout rate, recording a 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings rate last season.

In addition to Hall, the Red Sox this offseason also have acquired relievers Jeffrey Springs, Austin Brice, Chris Mazza and Josh Osich.

